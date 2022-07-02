Giovane spacciatore scoperto da carabiniere, tenta la fuga ma viene arrestato

NON RIESCE A SEMINARE IL MILITARE CHE LO STAVA INSEGUENDO

Di
mmagazine
-
0
20

Finisce con le manette la fuga disperata di un giovane spacciatore a Catania. Scoperto da un carabiniere aveva tentato di dileguarsi ma non è riuscito a seminare il militare che si era messo alle sue calcagna.

(tratto da BlogSicilia.it)

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE