Oggi e’ prevista, una seduta straordinaria di Consiglio comunale a Messina

L'INCONTRO È INIZIATO ALLE ORE 15

Di
Redazione
-
36

Oggi, sabato 16, alle ore 15 e’ iniziato il Consiglio comunale di Messina convocato per una riunione in seduta straordinaria e urgente.

I lavori d’Aula prevedono il seguente ordine del giorno: “Emergenza Covid 19”.

