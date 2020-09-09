A Porta a Porta…, ospite Giorgia Meloni

MERCOLEDI' 9 ALLE 23.55 SU RAI1, IL SECONDO APPUNTAMENTO CON IL PROGRAMMA DI BRUNO VESPA

Di
Redazione
-
33

Bruno Vespa intervista la presidente di Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni, mercoledì 9 settembre alle 23.55 su Rai1.

Nella seconda parte di Porta a Porta il professor Giuseppe Ippolito illustrerà la ricerca sul vaccino dell’Istituto Spallanzani.

