Buongiorno: “Riflessioni in libertà sull’ordinanza del sindaco Cateno De Luca” [Video]

ECCO IL SALUTO CHE IL PRIMO CITTADINO PELORITANO, HA VOLUTO RIVOLGERE OGGI 11 GENNAIO AI MESSINESI

Di
Redazione
-
110

Buongiorno: “Riflessioni in libertà sull’ordinanza del sindaco Cateno De Luca”. Ecco il saluto che il primo cittadino peloritano, ha voluto rivolgere oggi 11 gennaio ai messinesi.

 

Articoli CorrelatiAltri articoli dello stesso Autore