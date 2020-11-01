Coronavirus il premier Conte lunedi’ alle 12.00…, dovrebbe essere alla Camera

ALLE 17.00, SAREBBE PREVISTA LA VISITA AL SENATO

Di
Redazione
-
42

Il premier Giuseppe Conte dovrebbe fare alcune comunicazioni…, sulle nuove misure contro il Covid19, domani lunedi’ 2 novembre.

A quanto si apprende, si sta cercando di far svolgere le comunicazioni alla Camera alle 12.00 e al Senato alle 17.00.

