Coronavirus il premier Conte lunedi’ alle 12.00…, dovrebbe essere alla Camera

Il premier Giuseppe Conte dovrebbe fare alcune comunicazioni…, sulle nuove misure contro il Covid19, domani lunedi’ 2 novembre.
A quanto si apprende, si sta cercando di far svolgere le comunicazioni alla Camera alle 12.00 e al Senato alle 17.00.
ALLE 17.00, SAREBBE PREVISTA LA VISITA AL SENATO
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.
Salve!
Clicca sulla persona di contatto per avere informazioni via Whatsapp o invia un'email aredazione@messinamagazine.it