Di
Redazione
-
54

Il Presidente Nazionale Fabrizio Pignalberi e tutto il Movimento PIÙ ITALIA…, scende in Piazza contro il DPCM Conte.

Partecipate anche voi, venerdi’ 30 ottobre 2020 alle ore 18.00 sotto la Prefettura di Frosinone.

