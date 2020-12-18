La nostra ultima diretta…, sul Covid: “Ma non abbandoneremo la nostra gente” [Video]

E' QUESTO, QUELLO CHE HA SCRITTO OGGI POMERIGGIO SU FACEBOOK IL SINDACO DI MESSINA CATENO DE LUCA PER ANNUNCIARE IL SUO APPUNTAMENTO INIZIATO ALLE ORE 18.30

Di
Redazione
-
59

La nostra ultima diretta…, sul Covid: “Ma non abbandoneremo la nostra gente”. E’ questo, quello che ha scritto oggi pomeriggio su Facebook il sindaco di Messina Cateno De Luca per annunciare il suo appuntamento iniziato alle ore 18.30.

 

Articoli CorrelatiAltri articoli dello stesso Autore