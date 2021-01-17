“Tutti contro De Luca o De Luca contro tutti?” [Video]

LO HA SCRITTO NEL POMERIGGIO ODIERNO SU FACEBOOK, IL SINDACO DI MESSINA

Di
Redazione
-
65

“Tutti contro De Luca o De Luca contro tutti?”. Lo ha scritto nel pomeriggio odierno su Facebook, il sindaco di Messina.

De Luca ha concluso: “l’importante nel frattempo è ammazzare il Covid”!

Articoli CorrelatiAltri articoli dello stesso Autore