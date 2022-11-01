Lo ha detto ieri 31 ottobre 2022, in una diretta pubblicata sulla sua Pagina Facebook ‘Svergognata’, la #tiktoker Rita De Crescenzo di #Napoli [Video]

"MI HA CHIAMATA NICOLO' DE LE IENE, MI HA RIMPROVERATA PERCHE' HO RISPOSTO A PINO GRAZIOLI"

"Mi ha chiamata Nicolò de Le Iene, mi ha rimproverata perchè ho risposto a Pino Grazioli". Lo ha detto ieri 31 ottobre 2022, in una diretta pubblicata sulla sua Pagina Facebook 'Svergognata', la #tiktoker Rita De Crescenzo di #Napoli.

 

