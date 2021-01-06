La diretta (di oggi 6 gennaio 2021)…, trasmessa su Facebook, della Partita di Serie D… Acr Messina – Paterno’ [Video]

IL MATCH È INIZIATO ALLE ORE 14.30..., PRESSO LO STADIO FRANCO SCOGLIO A SAN FILIPPO

Di
Filippo Pansera
-
120

La diretta (di oggi 6 gennaio 2021)…, trasmessa su Facebook, della Partita di Serie D… Acr Messina – Paterno’.

Il match, e’ iniziato alle ore 14.30… presso lo Stadio Franco Scoglio a San Filippo.

Articoli CorrelatiAltri articoli dello stesso Autore