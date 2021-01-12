Oggi, 12 gennaio 2021, la consueta diretta Facebook delle ore 19.00 dell’avvocato Edoardo Polacco di Roma, si e’ tenuta da Firenze [Video]

IL LEGALE ROMANO, HA FATTO VISITA AL COLLEGA FIORENTINO GUGLIELMO MOSSUTO

Di
Filippo Pansera
-
45

Oggi, 12 gennaio 2021, la consueta diretta Facebook delle ore 19.00 dell’avvocato Edoardo Polacco di Roma, si e’ tenuta da Firenze.

Il legale romano, ha fatto visita al collega fiorentino Guglielmo Mossuto.

Articoli CorrelatiAltri articoli dello stesso Autore